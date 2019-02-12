Change in tax law lowers refunds | KOB 4
Change in tax law lowers refunds

Kassi Nelson
February 12, 2019 10:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A lot of businesses bank on the holiday shopping season, but the Muniz family looks forward to tax season every year.

They own Richi’s Auto Wholesale on Lomas near downtown. Big tax returns mean big business for the family. Stephanie Muniz said this year is shaping up to be a little different.

“Usually we have people on the lot all the time or people calling and asking about cars and it feels like it’s kind of dead,” she said.

A change to the tax law last year meant a change in how much money you took home. Maybe you didn’t notice a slightly bigger paycheck. Certified Public Accountant Jon Bell said some of his clients didn’t.

“Their paychecks which have withholding taken out for taxes the charts indicate to have a lot less taken out this year,” he said.

The IRS suggested to check how much would be withheld, but not everybody did. Now the plans for a hard-earned refund check, like a car for the entire family, may have to wait.

“The old tax law allowed for exemptions the new tax law eliminated those so as a result of that those with kids will see a higher taxable income,” Bell said.

Bell said you’re not out of options for ways to save.

“They can still consider contributing to an IRA you have until April 15th to do so or if you are eligible to contribute to a health savings account you can also still contribute to that until an April 15th deadline,” he said.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: February 12, 2019 10:22 PM
Created: February 12, 2019 09:32 PM

