Change in tax law lowers refunds

A change to the tax law last year meant a change in how much money you took home. Maybe you didn’t notice a slightly bigger paycheck. Certified Public Accountant Jon Bell said some of his clients didn’t.

“Their paychecks which have withholding taken out for taxes the charts indicate to have a lot less taken out this year,” he said.

The IRS suggested to check how much would be withheld, but not everybody did. Now the plans for a hard-earned refund check, like a car for the entire family, may have to wait.

“The old tax law allowed for exemptions the new tax law eliminated those so as a result of that those with kids will see a higher taxable income,” Bell said.

Bell said you’re not out of options for ways to save.

“They can still consider contributing to an IRA you have until April 15th to do so or if you are eligible to contribute to a health savings account you can also still contribute to that until an April 15th deadline,” he said.