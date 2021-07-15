Changes in store for Zoo Nights | KOB 4
Changes in store for Zoo Nights

Tamara Lopez
Updated: July 15, 2021 06:28 PM
Created: July 15, 2021 03:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Zoo Nights are returning to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year's events will be different from those in years past.

"There will be four bands performing each night instead of just one, and those bands will be scattered throughout this kind of central area of the zoo," said Allyson Zahm who is with the BioPark Society.

Zahm said the setup will feel more intimate for guests, and more like a music festival where people can enjoy a variety of local artists. 

The first Zoo Nights event of the year is scheduled for July 24. 


