Changes made to letter carrier food drive to keep community safe

Brittany Costello
Updated: November 13, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: November 13, 2020 04:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mail trucks that are filled with food—it's something carriers and the community look forward to every year.
People are asked to place food outside their homes, and wait for them to be picked up.
But during a time donations are needed most, Angel Martinez, president of the Albuquerque Letter Carriers, says the coronavirus is putting a halt to it.
"We want to keep our carriers safe," he said. "We want to keep customers safe also. So we know we can't pick up the food."
In 2019, the fall event generated $165,000 pounds of food for Roadrunner Food Bank.
It's been an annual tradition for approximately ten years.
"In fact, this year, our staff has been like 'we are really missing that food so much' because its non-perishable, shelf stable and it gives us a good source of food to carry us through some leaner months," said Sonya Warwick, communication officer at Roadrunner Food Bank.
Instead of completely canceling the event, they have come up with a new plan.
"People are getting these cards in the mail and then on the back it says to donate online," Warwick said.
While the virus is impacting food and resources, it's also making donations even more crucial.
"We're still continuing to see long food lines, we're still continuing to see people who have been financially devastated by the pandemic and what that's meant for our economy," Warwick said. "It's not something you instantly recover from."
