Changes proposed to CYFD child care assistance programs

Buffin is a volunteer with the nonprofit organization OLÉ, Organizers in the Land of Enchantment. He said his mom was a single parent and had to work to put food on the table.

“The reality is that parents have to make a very hard decision. Whether their kid is going to be taken care of or that they’re going to work. It’s one or the other,” he said.

Proposed changes to CYFD Child Care Assistance programs could make help harder to get.

The agency is proposing to reduce eligibility to only families with incomes 160% and lower of the federal poverty level. That boils down to families who make about $41,000 a year for a family of four.

That’s lower than the current eligibility level of 200%, or the family of four making $50,000.

“There’s a huge chunk of people that would currently qualify, that if they do manage to bring it down to 160, it’s going to destroy a lot of people," Buffin said.

CYFD officials said the cuts are not something they wanted to do. But they say the program was just inadequately funded through the legislature.

CYFD officials sent us an explainer from their side:

“Late last year, Ole and NM Center on Law and Poverty brought a suit on behalf of families because the Martinez administration had arbitrarily moved the income cap for childcare subsidies from 200% above Federal Poverty Line to 150% above FPL without any public hearing or public comment. The suit wasn't primarily about the percentage, but the fact it was changed without due process.

In the settlement earlier this month, the state agreed to keep funding for subsidies at 200% above FPL *OR* go through an appropriate rule change to lower the rate. The department is just beginning the process of going through an appropriate rule change to bring the program in line with funding levels.

The rate stays at 200% for the time being. This is expected to stay in place through the next fiscal year. Families that just recently qualified are not just going to be immediately dropped, and the current proposal will make 160% above FPL the entry point, but families can continue to receive subsidies up to 200%. This is to help with what's called the "cliff effect" where a family who is receiving benefits starting to come out of poverty gets, say, a raise, and they don't qualify anymore, which sets them up to go backwards income-wise.

We received more money for this program in this past legislative session (about 7%), but it's not enough to sustain the program at 200% above FPL.

What we did this week was just publish the first proposed rule change to bring the entry point to 160% above FPL. Again, families already receiving subsidies would be covered up to 200% above FPL by this proposal; it's just the entry point that changes. Due process for the rule change requires a public hearing.

Even if the change goes through at 160%, the previous administration had capped it at 150% so even still, more families will get the help they need.

CYFD will continue to work with legislators and community partners to get as much money to help working families as possible. I think our common goal is to get to a sustainable 200%, it's just a matter of getting there. Until that happens, we have no choice but to go forward with the rule change as stipulated in the settlement.

So that's where things stand now. Ole and NMCLP are getting their base together to send us the public comments to try to increase the percentage. It's part of the due process and, again, we welcome the feedback from stakeholders and community members.”

A public hearing on the proposed changes is scheduled for July 8 in Santa Fe. Organizers with OLÉ hope people will come out and share their stories.