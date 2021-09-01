Changes to unemployment benefits could impact 50,000 New Mexicans

Brianna Wilson
Updated: September 01, 2021 07:00 PM
Created: September 01, 2021 06:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Four federal unemployment programs are ending this week – cutting off checks to more than 50,000 New Mexicans. State officials say they expect those people to rejoin the workforce.
The New Mexico Restaurant Association is launching a new campaign, to help job-seekers find open positions near them. "Hungry for Success" connects potential employees with employers in the hospitality industry. The NMRA says it has posted thousands of job listings from across our state on their website.
The association also included the Department of Workforce Solutions in their campaign announcement Wednesday. Secretary Ricky Serna says the state has a website specifically designed for New Mexicans looking for work. Ready.nm.gov puts all the resources they need in one place.
He says it "essentially creates a single location where New Mexicans, job-seekers and businesses alike, can access all of the information they need on vacant positions, the minimum qualifications and skills, the salary associated with those positions, where they're located geographically and the training programs that would help them get jobs in those positions."
The NMRA also talked about resources for employers who may be struggling to find workers. They can sign up for incentive packages to offer to their potential employees, including discounts and even health care benefits under $10 a month. That information is also available on the association’s website.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company