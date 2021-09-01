Changes to unemployment benefits could impact 50,000 New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Four federal unemployment programs are ending this week – cutting off checks to more than 50,000 New Mexicans. State officials say they expect those people to rejoin the workforce.

The New Mexico Restaurant Association is launching a new campaign, to help job-seekers find open positions near them. "Hungry for Success" connects potential employees with employers in the hospitality industry. The NMRA says it has posted thousands of job listings from across our state on their website.