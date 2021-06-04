Chaos at political rallies appears to reveal widening divide in New Mexico

Chris Ramirez
Updated: June 04, 2021 10:23 PM
Created: June 04, 2021 09:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two political events left a lot of New Mexicans talking this week.
A drone with an adult toy disrupted Manny Gonzales' campaign event in Albuquerque.
Days later, protesters disrupted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's reelection announcement.
UNM political science professor Lonna Atkeson said the events are evidence of a deep and widening divide.
"I've had all kinds of people who mention to me, when I go talk to them, you know, 'I can't even talk to my friends and disagree with people I believe with,'" Atkeson said.
According to Atkeson, the discourse starts at the top.
"I think intellectual humility from our political leaders would be very helpful," she said.
Despite everyone's differences, Atkeson said people shouldn't feel hopeless.
"I think if I were on I-25 and my car broke down, I feel like a New Mexican would stop and help me, and they wouldn't care about my party ID," Atkeson speculated.
