Chaos at political rallies appears to reveal widening divide in New Mexico

"I've had all kinds of people who mention to me, when I go talk to them, you know, 'I can't even talk to my friends and disagree with people I believe with,'" Atkeson said.

According to Atkeson, the discourse starts at the top.

"I think intellectual humility from our political leaders would be very helpful," she said.

Despite everyone's differences, Atkeson said people shouldn't feel hopeless.

"I think if I were on I-25 and my car broke down, I feel like a New Mexican would stop and help me, and they wouldn't care about my party ID," Atkeson speculated.