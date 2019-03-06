Investigators working to solve playground arson case | KOB 4
Investigators working to solve playground arson case

Chaparral Elementary School playground 

Marian Camacho
March 06, 2019 10:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Arson investigators are looking to the public to help solve a case of arson at an Albuquerque elementary school. 

Investigators believe someone intentionally started a fire on a playground at Chaparral Elementary School on the west side of the city on Oct. 6 of last year.

The fire caused an estimated $120,000 in damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by clicking here

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 06, 2019 10:43 AM
Created: March 06, 2019 10:38 AM

