Chaplain helping people cope with loss during pandemic

"It's been challenging, it's been difficult but we're working through all of those things, and it's just important to take care of your family and that that requires a sacrifice," she said.

She's quarantined four times.

But that's far from the hardest thing she's had to do.

"One of the most difficult things that I've had to do as a chaplain, is to really be a surrogate between that patient and their family, hold that member's hand, and give them messages from their loved ones, tell them that their family loves them," Thibodaux said. "Or maybe give them permission, that it's okay to die, sometimes that patient will tell me, 'will you tell my wife that I love her and that I'm sorry' for whatever it was that I did, and I go and give that message."

Thibodaux also helps the family members who can't be there to process their grief.

"When you're not able to complete that circle of being able to tell that person goodbye. It complicates their grief," she said.

While Thibodaux knows the tough times are far from over, she is hopeful for the future, especially after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It does give me a lot of hope, as to what 2021 will bring," she said.

