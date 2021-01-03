Chaplain helping people cope with loss during pandemic

Joy Wang
January 03, 2021
Created: January 03, 2021 07:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Kathy Thibodaux has been helping people deal with the grief of losing a loved one to COVID-19.
Thibodaux, who worked as a hospice nurse for 30 years, is now a chaplain for the Sandoval County Fire Department.
"All of that experience allows me to be able to go in, work with either the victims out on the fire scene, or to work with our patients that are in hospice," she said.
Doing her job during COVID-19 has been more challenging. Her husband has underlying health conditions, and is recovering from surgery.
"It's been challenging, it's been difficult but we're working through all of those things, and it's just important to take care of your family and that that requires a sacrifice," she said.
She's quarantined four times.
But that's far from the hardest thing she's had to do.
"One of the most difficult things that I've had to do as a chaplain, is to really be a surrogate between that patient and their family, hold that member's hand, and give them messages from their loved ones, tell them that their family loves them," Thibodaux said. "Or maybe give them permission, that it's okay to die, sometimes that patient will tell me, 'will you tell my wife that I love her and that I'm sorry' for whatever it was that I did, and I go and give that message."
Thibodaux also helps the family members who can't be there to process their grief.
"When you're not able to complete that circle of being able to tell that person goodbye. It complicates their grief," she said.
While Thibodaux knows the tough times are far from over, she is hopeful for the future, especially after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"It does give me a lot of hope, as to what 2021 will bring," she said.
