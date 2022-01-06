Charges dismissed for APD vandalism suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The State of New Mexico dismissed a felony charge against a 45-year-old woman accused of vandalizing APD's downtown station Dec. 21.
Jennifer Otte was arrested around midnight Dec. 21 after police say she was found vandalizing the building's exterior with spray paint. She was charged with one count of felony criminal property damage and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespassing for it.
The state dismissed the felony charge without prejudice, based on current estimates received from the City of Albuquerque. According to the dismissal, there was insufficient evidence that the damage did not total to be more than $1,000.
Under New Mexico law, damage to property amounting to more than $1,000 qualifies as a fourth-degree felony charge. Any damage less than $1,000 qualifies as a petty misdemeanor charge.
Otte was also arrested and charged with vandalizing the downtown police station Dec. 15. She was booked into MDC on felony criminal damage charges but was released from jail a few days later. The Dec. 15 case is still pending.
