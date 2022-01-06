Charges dismissed for APD vandalism suspect

The state dismissed the felony charge without prejudice, based on current estimates received from the City of Albuquerque. According to the dismissal, there was insufficient evidence that the damage did not total to be more than $1,000.

Under New Mexico law, damage to property amounting to more than $1,000 qualifies as a fourth-degree felony charge. Any damage less than $1,000 qualifies as a petty misdemeanor charge.