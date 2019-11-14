Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students

Kai Porter
Created: November 14, 2019 06:22 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.—Prosecutors have dropped the case against a former Santa Fe teacher’s assistant who was accused of molesting one of his students.

Prosecutors are unable to move forward with the case because the young victim’s mother said it would be too traumatizing for her daughter to testify against the suspect, Sergio Muterperl.

Advertisement

The teacher’s assistant at Atalaya Elementary School was initially charged with molesting a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old student, but those charges were later dropped.

In April 2018, a grand jury indicted Muterperl on seven counts only involving allegations against the 9-year-old girl, which include sexual penetration of a minor.

This case is an example of why Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez said the laws need to be changed so children who are victims of sex crimes are not forced into interrogations by defense attorneys.

“We have a real problem inside the criminal justice system,” Torrez said. “We are not living up to our best selves. We need to do better and do more for victims of crime.”

Prosecutors said they can still re-file the charges if the victim is eventually able to help with the prosecution.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college
Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college
Student opens fire in California high school, killing 2
D.J. Hamburger, center in blue, a teacher at Saugus High School, comforts a student after reports of a shooting at the school on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
APD: 17-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting
APD: 17-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting
9-year-old catches 42 pound catfish at Elephant Butte
9-year-old catches 42 pound catfish at Elephant Butte
Caught on camera: Man tries to set house on fire in NW Albuquerque
Caught on camera: Man tries to set house on fire in NW Albuquerque
Advertisement


Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students
Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students
Judge sentences man in CNM lecture hall for future law professionals
Judge sentences man in CNM lecture hall for future law professionals
New season underway for New Mexico's first semi-pro basketball team
New season underway for New Mexico's first semi-pro basketball team
Unsealed court documents reveal two separate murders may be connected
Unsealed court documents reveal two separate murders may be connected
First full-time assistant U.S. attorney appointed to serve in Roswell
First full-time assistant U.S. attorney appointed to serve in Roswell