Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students

This case is an example of why Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez said the laws need to be changed so children who are victims of sex crimes are not forced into interrogations by defense attorneys.

“We have a real problem inside the criminal justice system,” Torrez said. “We are not living up to our best selves. We need to do better and do more for victims of crime.”

Prosecutors said they can still re-file the charges if the victim is eventually able to help with the prosecution.