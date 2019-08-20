Charges re-filed against man accused of crashing into gate at NMSP office
Ryan Laughlin
August 20, 2019 05:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man accused of crashing his vehicle into two properties was back in court Tuesday, one day after his charges were dropped because of a poorly written criminal complaint.
Officials with New Mexico State Police say Gilberto Durades-Lahera damaged the Metro Court building after crashing into a gate at the State Police office in Albuquerque.
Durades-Lahera was originally facing charges for damaging both properties, but now he’s only charged with criminal damage to property for the New Mexico State Police gate.
Court documents quote the damage at more than $3,200.
Once again, Durades-Lahera’s defense attorney argued that the charge should be dropped because the prosecutor was a half-hour late to Tuesday's hearing.
The attorney also said the court documents still weren't the easiest to understand.
However, Judge Brett Loveless saw it differently, and denied the motion to dismiss for lack of probable cause.
A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said Durades-Lahera will faces charges for the damage caused the courthouse, which estimated to cost as much as $26,000 dollars to repair.
Durades-Lahera will stay in jail until his pre-trial detention hearing.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Created: August 20, 2019 05:13 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved