Charges re-filed against man accused of crashing into gate at NMSP office

Court documents quote the damage at more than $3,200.

Once again, Durades-Lahera’s defense attorney argued that the charge should be dropped because the prosecutor was a half-hour late to Tuesday's hearing.

The attorney also said the court documents still weren't the easiest to understand.

However, Judge Brett Loveless saw it differently, and denied the motion to dismiss for lack of probable cause.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said Durades-Lahera will faces charges for the damage caused the courthouse, which estimated to cost as much as $26,000 dollars to repair.

Durades-Lahera will stay in jail until his pre-trial detention hearing.