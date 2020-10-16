Charter school teacher named New Mexico Teacher of the Year

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque charter school educator has been named New Mexico Teacher of the Year.
Alisa Cooper de Uribe is a bilingual first grade teacher at New Mexico International School. She's the second charter school teacher to win the award in its 57-year history.
As Teacher of the Year, Cooper de Uribe will take a year out of the classroom to promote professional development, serve as an example to her peers and work with the state Public Education Department.
Cooper de Uribe will represent her state in the national Teacher of the Year competition.
