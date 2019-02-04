Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex | KOB 4
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex

Marian Camacho
February 04, 2019 07:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.

It happened at the Chateau Apartments near San Mateo and Osuna.

According to police, officers were called to the apartments early Monday morning for a domestic dispute. When they arrived on scene they found a man dead.

Right now it's not clear whether any suspects are outstanding.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Marian Camacho


Created: February 04, 2019 07:41 AM

