Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
Marian Camacho
February 04, 2019 07:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.
It happened at the Chateau Apartments near San Mateo and Osuna.
According to police, officers were called to the apartments early Monday morning for a domestic dispute. When they arrived on scene they found a man dead.
Right now it's not clear whether any suspects are outstanding.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: February 04, 2019 07:41 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved