Checking in with your mental health: psychiatrist gives tips on grieving and change during pandemic

Joy Wang
March 31, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— There have been five COVID-19-related deaths in New Mexico so far. When it comes to grieving a death, having time to say goodbye is important, however that time might be hard to come by due to the contagious nature of the virus.
“When someone dies suddenly or when they're in isolation and you can't go visit them so you can't say goodbye before they die and you can't even have a proper funeral at the time as well, so this is going to complicate the grieving process for many people,” said Dr. Scott Carroll.
KOB 4’s Joy Wang sat down with Dr. Carroll to discuss how to grieve and take care of yourself in a rapidly changing world because of coronavirus.
