Checking vaccine status at the New Mexico State Fair

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

"We have relied on the honesty and trustworthiness of those who visit the 2021 New Mexico State Fair, and will continue to do so with regard to the validity of the vaccination documents they present at the Fair. It is unfortunate that there is a small group of individuals who feel comfortable jeopardizing the health and safety of our community for their own self gain. As we have asserted since the Fair began, it is not feasible for New Mexico State Fair staff to check the IDs of everyone who enter the gates, many of whom do not have access to an ID. We want to affirm that there are legal consequences for anyone who willingly violates the public health order by providing fraudulent documents to gain entry to the 2021 New Mexico State Fair."

Organizers are hoping fairgoers will be truthful about their vaccination status. The state fair goes through Sunday, Sept. 19.