Chevel Shepherd gears up for New Mexico’s first Green Chile Country Jamboree

Chevel has already performed virtually a few times during the pandemic, and she said those performances were like trial runs for the jamboree.

"Me and my dad came, we all had to wear masks and of course while we're performing we can't wear masks, so we all just had to socially distance, and my sound, I have sound guy, he was all the way across on his soundboard, and we of course had to wipe everything down. But it's, it's crazy to just have all these different instruments and all these things that people touch and you just have to keep that in consideration,” she said.

Chevel said a perk of the pandemic has been getting the opportunity to work with local talent from the Land of Enchantment. Her costume designer, for example, is from Santa Fe, and she’s worked with lots of local actors for her music videos. She said it's her way of showing off the opportunity in New Mexico, and she hopes the jamboree will serve as a way to say thank you.

"I know a lot of people love music and so it being one of the first times that we've been back in New Mexico, at a live venue function to watch it in person, I want it to sound really, really good,” she said. “I want just the emotion to reach them and I want them to know how much I love doing this and how excited I am for it to finally be back."

