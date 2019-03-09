Chevel Shepherd performs at Rich Ford's 58th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Chevel Shepherd, champion of The Voice, was in Albuquerque on Saturday afternoon singing her heart out at Rich Ford.
Shepherd was helping the iconic dealership ring in their 58th anniversary, along with another singer with New Mexico roots, Max Rae.
"Here's a chance to get two New Mexico teens that have been aspiring to be stars to come out and literally sing for us and you'll say, I remember when..." said Dennis Snyder, president of Rich Ford.
It was a platform for both young stars to connect with their biggest supporters at home.
"I'm so glad to still spread my passion for country music and show people what I love to do," Shepherd said. "I love to just meet them all in person, to sign autographs and T-shirts and it's just really fun."
"I'm born and raised here and this place has a special place in my heart," Rae said. "I love the mountains and this is just an amazing place to be back."
