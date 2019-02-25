Chevel Shepherd talks about what's next after The Voice
Tessa Mentus
February 25, 2019 10:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From the time that first chair turned, Chevel Shepherd's life changed forever.
Shepherd used to watch The Voice and imagine being on it. When the new season premiered on Monday, Shepherd watched it, as a Voice champion.
Watch the video above to see Tessa Mentus sit down with Chevel Shepherd.
