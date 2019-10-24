Chickens end up in unsuspecting woman's yard | KOB 4
Chickens end up in unsuspecting woman's yard

Ryan Laughlin
October 24, 2019 06:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman who lives in the Wells Park area got a surprise in her front yard--- chickens roaming around.

“I looked down the driveway, and I saw movement in this corner and I was like, 'what is that?'” Trissy Brandvold said.

Brandvold didn't know where the chickens came from, but she wanted to make sure they get back to their owner.

“I got to find their home, ‘cause I'm worried about the animals around here,” she said.

After hearing a rooster cockdoodledooing in a nearby yard, Brandvold decided to see if its owners were missing chickens.

It turns out, the chickens belonged to that neighbor.

The chickens were rounded up, and taken home to roost.

Created: October 24, 2019 05:03 PM

