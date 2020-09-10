Chief Geier announces his retirement from APD

Geirer did not appear to have hard feeling when announcing his retirement Thursday.

"I feel like I'm leaving on a positive note and I feel like I'm leaving the department in good hands," he said. "I probably wouldn't have worked for too many mayors but this man and this administration done me well and I'm proud to be part of your administration so from the bottom of my heart I thank you and thanks for the opportunity to serve."

Upon Geier's departure later this month, Deputy Chief Harold Medina will serve as acting chief.

City officials said there will be a national search for a new chief, which will be outlined at the end of September.

Geier was appointed by Mayor Tim Keller in 2017. He worked for over 43 years in law enforcement, including serving as police chief of the Rio Rancho Police Department.