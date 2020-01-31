Child advocates want investigatory office over CYFD

“There's a lot of problems within CYFD,” Fajardo said. “And all grievances and complaints and everything, employee complaints, to a foster parent, parent are all handled within CYFD. What it would do is take it out of CYFD.”

Other states have implemented similar measures.

CYFD has some concerns about the bill.

“We've definitely taken a look at the bill, and we do have some concerns,” said CYFD spokesperson Charlie Moore-Pabst. “There are a few sections that would put us out of compliance with federal law.”

CYFD said it has a couple options now - a Substitute Care Advisory Committee -- which oversees some grievance processes. There is also a youth grievance process, which falls under the Licensing and Regulation Division.

“One suggestion we even been given is move it under the children's cabinet so it's more stand alone,” Moore-Pabst said.

However, advocates want it completely separate.

They hope to get the governor’s attention Saturday during a Foster Appreciation Day event at the roundhouse.

The bill is not currently on the legislative agenda for 2020. The governor would need to add it to the agenda for it to be heard.

She released the following statement: