Child bullying: What to look out for | KOB 4
Child bullying: What to look out for

Casey Torres
July 31, 2019 07:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General isn’t seeing cases of bullying slowing down.

Anthony Maez is the Special Agent in Charge and Commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Task Forces.

He said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, sent the task forces more than 100 tips a month in July and August for children exploitation.

Maez said many of the tips deal with bullying. The most common issue are nude selfies being shared by students.

"That can be considered bullying. Now that can be considered harassment, and it could also be considered child exploitation because once you start sending those images, then you're transferring child pornography," he said.

Children won’t always come forward on any form of bullying, but Maez has a few things parents can look out for:

  • A child who doesn’t want to go to school.
  • A child who wants to call in sick often.
  • A child who rushes straight to their bedroom after arriving home.
  • A child who seems closed off.

Maez advises parents not to challenge a child when asking if they’re being bullied. He said to simply listen.

Another tip is to understand popular social media apps kids are using. Maez said respecting a child’s privacy is important, but parents should make it clear they can and will look at their child’s social media if they are concerned.

If your child is being bullied, contact the school. If the bullying is taking place outside of school, Maez said to contact local police or the Office of the Attorney General.

Bully victims can also contact the NCMEC hotline at 1-800-843-5678.

