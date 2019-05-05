Child predator released on furlough, now on the run

"Why would you allow somebody to walk out here and allow someone to keep doing crimes, especially with children?" one woman said.

They were worried something like this could happen. They showed up to the court to protest releasing Valenzuela.

"I'm terrified because number one, he already threatened us," one woman said.

County prosecutors opposed the furlough but ultimately the judge decided to allow it.

A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.

KOB 4 reached out to New Mexico court officials today, but haven't heard back.