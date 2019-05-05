Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Ryan Laughlin
May 05, 2019 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Benny Valenzuela was awaiting sentencing this month for pleading no contest to multiple counts of sexual contact with a child under 13-years-old. He has a violent history – his record shows charges of kidnapping, battery and murder.
Last week, Judge Cindy Mercer allowed him to be furloughed. He had from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to come to Albuquerque to see his newborn granddaughter and return to Valencia County, but he never did.
Two women that are relatives to a child victim of Valenzuela are armed with mace and are worried he could hurt them.
"Why would you allow somebody to walk out here and allow someone to keep doing crimes, especially with children?" one woman said.
They were worried something like this could happen. They showed up to the court to protest releasing Valenzuela.
"I'm terrified because number one, he already threatened us," one woman said.
County prosecutors opposed the furlough but ultimately the judge decided to allow it.
A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
KOB 4 reached out to New Mexico court officials today, but haven't heard back.
