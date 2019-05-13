Child predator sentenced to 27 years in prison
May 13, 2019 05:18 PM
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M.- A man was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to multiple counts of sexual contact with a child under 13 years old.
Benny Valenzuela was sentenced to 27 years in prison and five years of parole after being released. He must also register as a sex offender.
The father of one of the victims was not satisfied with the sentence.
"To me, 27 years is not enough, not enough for my little girl and this other little girl’s life to ever be the same again," he said. "So to me, 27 years that’s a slap on the wrist, that’s a slap in everybody’s face if he gets any less than that there shouldn’t be any justice."
Prior to being sentenced, Valenzuela has a message for the courtroom.
"No child should ever have to go through anything like this," Valenzuela said. "I have grandkids. I wouldn’t wish that on the world for them or anybody else. I wish they would make a full recovery and live a normal life."
Valenzuela was subject to a manhunt earlier this month after going on court-approved furlough. He was found several days later.
Valenzuela apologized to the judge who approved the furlough. He said he is an alcoholic and went to find a drink.
