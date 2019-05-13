Child predator sentenced to 27 years in prison | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Child predator sentenced to 27 years in prison

Kassi Nelson
May 13, 2019 05:18 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M.- A man was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to multiple counts of sexual contact with a child under 13 years old.

Advertisement

Benny Valenzuela was sentenced to 27 years in prison and five years of parole after being released. He must also register as a sex offender.

The father of one of the victims was not satisfied with the sentence.

"To me, 27 years is not enough, not enough for my little girl and this other little girl’s life to ever be the same again," he said. "So to me, 27 years that’s a slap on the wrist, that’s a slap in everybody’s face if he gets any less than that there shouldn’t be any justice."

Prior to being sentenced, Valenzuela has a message for the courtroom.

"No child should ever have to go through anything like this," Valenzuela said. "I have grandkids. I wouldn’t wish that on the world for them or anybody else. I wish they would make a full recovery and live a normal life."

Valenzuela was subject to a manhunt earlier this month after going on court-approved furlough. He was found several days later. 

Valenzuela apologized to the judge who approved the furlough. He said he is an alcoholic and went to find a drink.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: May 13, 2019 05:18 PM
Created: May 13, 2019 04:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque man accused of raping 14-year-old daughter
Albuquerque man accused of raping 14-year-old daughter
High river runoff forces closure of northern NM lakes, campground
Fawn Lakes
Chama bus driver, accused of raping 7-year-old, to make first court appearance
Chama bus driver, accused of raping 7-year-old, to make first court appearance
Officials announce second hepatitis A death in Bernalillo County
Officials announce second hepatitis A death in Bernalillo County
72-year-old grandmother graduates from UNM, named valedictorian
72-year-old grandmother graduates from UNM, named valedictorian
Advertisement




Child predator sentenced to 27 years in prison
Child predator sentenced to 27 years in prison
Albuquerque man accused of raping 14-year-old daughter
Albuquerque man accused of raping 14-year-old daughter
Trailer filled with 9 guns stolen in Roswell
Trailer filled with 9 guns stolen in Roswell
Officials announce second hepatitis A death in Bernalillo County
Officials announce second hepatitis A death in Bernalillo County
High river runoff forces closure of northern NM lakes, campground
Fawn Lakes