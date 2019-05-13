Child predator sentenced to 27 years in prison

"To me, 27 years is not enough, not enough for my little girl and this other little girl’s life to ever be the same again," he said. "So to me, 27 years that’s a slap on the wrist, that’s a slap in everybody’s face if he gets any less than that there shouldn’t be any justice."

Prior to being sentenced, Valenzuela has a message for the courtroom.

"No child should ever have to go through anything like this," Valenzuela said. "I have grandkids. I wouldn’t wish that on the world for them or anybody else. I wish they would make a full recovery and live a normal life."

Valenzuela was subject to a manhunt earlier this month after going on court-approved furlough. He was found several days later.

Valenzuela apologized to the judge who approved the furlough. He said he is an alcoholic and went to find a drink.