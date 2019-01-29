Child rape allegations against NM man shock those who knew him
TAOS, N.M.— A mother of a girl who encountered accused child rapist Raymond Hernandez said she thought he was a good person.
Hernandez is accused of sexually assaulting and raping three young girls in Peñasco.
“My kids were going over there. It's hard, you know," said the mother of a girl who was in the home where police say another girl was raped.
Police said that woman’s daughter was inappropriately touched, but not in a sexual manner.
People who know Hernandez were stunned when they began hearing about the allegations.
"Everybody's just shocked. The school kids they don't want to go to school no more, the ones that it happened to,” said Gloria Lucero.
The judge who released Hernandez on bail before he allegedly raped more victims ordered him to live with his sister in Questa.
KOB 4 attempted to speak with his sister.
"I am not commenting on nothing right now. My brother is where he's at and that's it," she said.
Families of the victims are pleading the judge keep Hernandez behind bars this time.
"It's scary ‘cause my daughter can't sleep," said the mother of the girl who was allegedly inappropriately touched. "I just want justice for my daughter, for what he did."
