Childhood journey from Kuwait to Albuquerque inspires author's first children's book

"I have a big family and what feels like a million cousins – and the sea is beautiful and the food is good and people stay up all night,” Marwan said. “They smoke and eat a lot of food, and they're loud and funny, so it was a happy time.”

Even through the good times, Marwan said her family was considered stateless, meaning they did not have citizenship in any country.

"Discriminatory laws were becoming worse in the ’80s and ’90s, especially after Kuwait's liberation, so stateless people couldn't go to college or weren't allowed to go to public schools," Marwan said. "You were born there, but you live as an illegal resident for your entire life."

Hoping to provide more opportunities for their children, Marwan’s parents decided to move to Albuquerque when she was only seven. In the book, they exchange a sky filled with butterflies for a sky filled with balloons.

"I remember coming here and feeling confused that – I didn't understand why no one was speaking Arabic but I also remember the way it felt to have friends, like childhood friends who would play tag with me even though I didn't speak English, or come over to my house even though I couldn't speak English very well," she said.

Marwan said she hopes her book explains immigration in a way that younger kids can understand, with her own dream-like illustrations – a nod to Kuwait’s history, her ancestors, as well as her lived experiences.

"There's family loving you and then suddenly you have to leave and you don't why – and you're just thrown across the ocean because that's what it feels like, and you arrive to a place where no one speaks like you," Marwan said.

By the end of the story, the strange new world becomes a second home.

"My family sends reminders that they are thinking of me,” Marwan reads from the last pages of her book. “And I wait each week to tell them that I am thinking of them too, that I miss them and hope we can be together again; that in this new place of high desert, I have found a home."

Where Butterflies Fill the Sky is available now online and in all major bookstores. Marwan told KOB 4 she has an official book launch this Saturday, April 2, starting at 4:30 p.m. The book launch will be at the Harwood Art Center, at 1114 7th St NW in Albuquerque.