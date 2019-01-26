Children taken away from family caregiver, placed with foster parents

Last Friday, Olivas says officials CYFD showed up at her front door and took the kids, telling her they would be cared for by foster parents.

Olivas was left frustrated and sad that she couldn't continue to care for the children that she had already been trusted with.

"CYFD says they're there for the kids and that they would much rather the kids to stay with family but then they come and take them," Olives said.

CYFD sent KOB the following statement:

Our priority at CYFD is to keep youth safely with family whenever possible. Relative caregivers are the backbone of our foster care system and we have a commitment to do whatever we can to help support them when they step up to take care of children. Navigating family situations can be complex and messy, requiring judgement calls that are difficult. At the end of the day, we have an obligation to put children's well-being first and will continue working to improve our processes to be sure that happens.