Children taken away from family caregiver, placed with foster parents | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Children taken away from family caregiver, placed with foster parents

Hawker Vanguard
January 26, 2019 10:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque woman and her family are working through the heartache of not having their niece and nephew around.

Advertisement

Caseworkers from CYFD took them from April Olivas last week. That came as a surprise for Olivas since she had been watching her young niece and nephew throughout the past year.

She had cared for the children for different lengths of time when they were taken away from their parents.

Last Friday, Olivas says officials CYFD showed up at her front door and took the kids, telling her they would be cared for by foster parents.

Olivas was left frustrated and sad that she couldn't continue to care for the children that she had already been trusted with.

"CYFD says they're there for the kids and that they would much rather the kids to stay with family but then they come and take them," Olives said.

CYFD sent KOB the following statement:

Our priority at CYFD is to keep youth safely with family whenever possible.  Relative caregivers are the backbone of our foster care system and we have a commitment to do whatever we can to help support them when they step up to take care of children.  Navigating family situations can be complex and messy, requiring judgement calls that are difficult.  At the end of the day, we have an obligation to put children's well-being first and will continue working to improve our processes to be sure that happens.  

Credits

Hawker Vanguard


Created: January 26, 2019 10:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married
Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married
Man arrested for Circle K double homicide
Man arrested for Circle K double homicide
Dashcam video shows semi crossing median, smashing into another semi
Dashcam video shows semi crossing median, smashing into another semi
Chevel Shepherd performs for hometown fans
Chevel Shepherd performs for hometown fans
Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home
Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home
Advertisement




Man arrested for Circle K double homicide
Man arrested for Circle K double homicide
Chevel Shepherd performs for hometown fans
Chevel Shepherd performs for hometown fans
UNM researcher develops life-saving technology for firefighters
UNM researcher develops life-saving technology for firefighters
Children taken away from family caregiver, placed with foster parents
Children taken away from family caregiver, placed with foster parents
Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married
Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married