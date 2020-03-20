Children's Choice offering emergency child care during coronavirus crisis

"They're doing all kinds of activities, like blowing bubbles with their hands, and you, know they're tricking them into washing their hands constantly by doing real fun activities," Ashcraft said.

Starting Monday, parents won't be able to walk into the centers. Instead, they will have to drop off their child while a staff member checks them in.

Not every center has been busy during the school closure, according to Ashcraft.

"Some of our schools-- we've had not a single child show up," he said.

However, they expect that to change in the coming weeks.

"That's what we think that some of the parents who have the fortunate ability to stay home are staying home but as time goes by, they're going to have to start getting back to work," Ashcraft said.