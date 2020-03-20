Children's Choice offering emergency child care during coronavirus crisis

Joy Wang
Updated: March 20, 2020 06:32 PM
Created: March 20, 2020 05:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor has asked some day cares to stay open while school is out due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Children's Choice, which was operating 13 locations, will be operating six locations, starting Monday. They are responsible for taking care of children for parents who are working during the crisis.
"The governor has asked us all to pitch in and help with this effort. It's just important to, to keep business rolling and to keep food coming in and in addition to keeping people safe, they've declared we're essential personnel and need to be open and working and meeting this need," said Mike Ashcraft, founder and CEO of Children's Choice.
The centers provide food and activities for the children.
"They're doing all kinds of activities, like blowing bubbles with their hands, and you, know they're tricking them into washing their hands constantly by doing real fun activities," Ashcraft said.
Starting Monday, parents won't be able to walk into the centers. Instead, they will have to drop off their child while a staff member checks them in.
Not every center has been busy during the school closure, according to Ashcraft.
"Some of our schools-- we've had not a single child show up," he said.
However, they expect that to change in the coming weeks.
"That's what we think that some of the parents who have the fortunate ability to stay home are staying home but as time goes by, they're going to have to start getting back to work," Ashcraft said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company