Children's Grief Center offers support ahead of holidays

That's why this weekend, they held a special session just to deal with grief over the holidays – something a lot more people are experiencing since the pandemic.

“We can't go back in time. And I think that also creates a sense of grief and loss. For all of us. I think it's important for us to remember, we're all grieving. You know, when we're in traffic when we're in line at the grocery store, we need to be a little more gentle and kind with each other right now,” Bock said.

The pandemic has also made things tougher to provide support. Thankfully, they said they haven't had to turn anyone away. But they do need the public's help.

“There's a lot of ways people can help. We're a community based organization, we never charge for services. So receiving donations and time, you know, a skilled volunteer hours and folks signing up for our bereavement facilitator training in January would be a huge help,” said Bock.

Volunteers don't have to have gone through some sort of loss.

“We need volunteers that are able to commit to a year of service and facilitating grief support groups will teach you everything you need to know,” Bock said.

Applications are open now, visit Children's Grief Center of New Mexico's website for more information.




