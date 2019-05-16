Chile plants sprout up in Hatch ahead of harvesting
Kai Porter
May 16, 2019 10:30 PM
HATCH, N.M. — It's been a wet spring so far in most of New Mexico – with plenty of rain turning the landscapes green. But will that also mean a good chile crop this year?
Young chile plants have just popped out of the ground in Hatch after farm workers planted the seeds back in March.
“We're hoping good,” said Jesus Soto. “The chiles are coming out nice."
Soto's family has owned a chile farm, considered one of the smaller farms in Hatch, for decades. Despite northern New Mexico getting more rain than usual this spring, it's been a different story in Hatch Valley.
"We haven't seen too much here," said Soto.
That's not a bad thing. Soto said heavy rain, or even hail, can damage the fragile plants. They don't rely on rain anyway. His farm waters the plants from wells.
"It's a lot of work. The farmers work so much," said Soto.
In a few months the small chile plants will be ready to harvest. Harvesting usually takes place the first week in August.
"Most of it goes up to Albuquerque,” said Soto. “We're making deliveries over there maybe two, three times a week."
What Soto's family doesn't ship north, they sell at Chile Fanatics – their main store located in the heart of Hatch.
