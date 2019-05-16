Chile plants sprout up in Hatch ahead of harvesting

Soto's family has owned a chile farm, considered one of the smaller farms in Hatch, for decades. Despite northern New Mexico getting more rain than usual this spring, it's been a different story in Hatch Valley.



"We haven't seen too much here," said Soto.



That's not a bad thing. Soto said heavy rain, or even hail, can damage the fragile plants. They don't rely on rain anyway. His farm waters the plants from wells.



"It's a lot of work. The farmers work so much," said Soto.



In a few months the small chile plants will be ready to harvest. Harvesting usually takes place the first week in August.



"Most of it goes up to Albuquerque,” said Soto. “We're making deliveries over there maybe two, three times a week."



What Soto's family doesn't ship north, they sell at Chile Fanatics – their main store located in the heart of Hatch.