Chile season looking strong for Big Jim Farms in Los Ranchos

While some industries have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Wagner thinks there will always be a demand of New Mexico-grown chile.

“It's been hard for everyone. We're still doing the social distancing, masks and all that so we want to be safe everyone, and we haven't had any issues,” Wagner said.

When the farm in open to the public, COVID-safe practices will be in place.

The New Mexico Chile Association said last week that chile farmers across the state are dealing with drought and worker shortages because of COVID-19, however, they still expect a strong chile season.