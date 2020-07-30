Chile season looking strong for Big Jim Farms in Los Ranchos

Kai Porter
Updated: July 30, 2020 06:29 PM
Created: July 30, 2020 05:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People will soon be allowed to pick several varieties of chile from Big Jim Farms in Los Ranchos.
"We planted like twice as much chile, and it's just really thriving right now," said James Wagner, who is the son of the owner of Big Jim Farms.
Wagner said there are several reasons why this year's crop is promising.
“The climate, the rain, weather, has just been optimal growing conditions for chile," he said. "They doubled in size in the last couple of weeks.”
While some industries have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Wagner thinks there will always be a demand of New Mexico-grown chile.
“It's been hard for everyone. We're still doing the social distancing, masks and all that so we want to be safe everyone, and we haven't had any issues,” Wagner said.
When the farm in open to the public, COVID-safe practices will be in place.
The New Mexico Chile Association said last week that chile farmers across the state are dealing with drought and worker shortages because of COVID-19, however, they still expect a strong chile season.
