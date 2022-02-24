Chilly, slick conditions remain as snow exits New Mexico

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 24, 2022 07:28 AM
Created: February 24, 2022 07:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Many of you in northern and western New Mexico likely woke up and found snow covering the ground after a system rolled through overnight.
The Albuquerque metro received around an inch of widespread snow and slick conditions impacted the roads Thursday morning as temperatures dropped and the snow settled.
East Mountain High School and schools and businesses across northern New Mexico are reporting closures and delays – including Taos, Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Gallup.
A period of drier and warmer conditions is expected over the weekend and a big warm-up is expected next week.
Joy Wang had a look at the road conditions this morning, including a crash on the road. Steve Stucker also had the full forecast. Click the video above.
STORM WATCH
If you're on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company