Chinese student at UNM subject of racist prank

The freshman, who is majoring in computer science, initially didn’t realize it was a prank. He thought it was done by management.

“It looks very real,” Ye said.

Ye said he realized it was a prank when he didn’t get any emails from the management team.

“So I was pretty sure it was done by one of my roommates,” Ye said.

Ye reported the incident and moved out of the dorm.

‘I would definitely say that it's racism,” he said.

UNM officials said they were not able to identify the person who carried out the prank, so they provided education to those living in the dorm.

A member of an Asian American advocacy group said she has also been targeted.

“I've worked at Asian Family Center for 10 years now, had somebody off the street pull up next to our office as I was coming in and he just started shouting at me like go back where you came from,” said Kay Bounkeua, executive director of New Mexico Asian Family Center.

KOB 4’s Joy Wang was also the subject of a racist comment following a family trip.

Someone told her that she wasn’t allowed in the USA until she was examined and cleared.