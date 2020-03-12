Chinese student at UNM subject of racist prank | KOB 4
Chinese student at UNM subject of racist prank

Joy Wang
Created: March 12, 2020 09:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fear of COVID-19 has led to racist attacks in New Mexico.

Members of the Asian American community said they have been targeted.

A student at UNM filed a police report after someone covered his door at Lobo Village in plastic and posted a sign that said, “Caution, Keep Out, Quarantine.”

“I would say this school is more inclusive than other universities, so I didn't expect these things would happen to me,” said Shuyuan Ye, an international student from China.

The freshman, who is majoring in computer science, initially didn’t realize it was a prank. He thought it was done by management.

“It looks very real,” Ye said.

Ye said he realized it was a prank when he didn’t get any emails from the management team.

“So I was pretty sure it was done by one of my roommates,” Ye said.

Ye reported the incident and moved out of the dorm.

‘I would definitely say that it's racism,” he said.

UNM officials said they were not able to identify the person who carried out the prank, so they provided education to those living in the dorm.

A member of an Asian American advocacy group said she has also been targeted.

“I've worked at Asian Family Center for 10 years now, had somebody off the street pull up next to our office as I was coming in and he just started shouting at me like go back where you came from,” said Kay Bounkeua, executive director of New Mexico Asian Family Center.

KOB 4’s Joy Wang was also the subject of a racist comment following a family trip.

Someone told her that she wasn’t allowed in the USA until she was examined and cleared.


