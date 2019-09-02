Chinese tariffs expected to cost the average American household $1000
Kassi Nelson
September 02, 2019 05:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The new round of Chinese tariffs are expected to cost the average American household $1000, according to J.P. Morgan.
The tariffs kicked in Sunday with 15% on more than $100 billion worth of Chinese goods. Consumers will be paying more for food, diapers, clothing, shoes, toys, appliances or electronics. The tariffs were put in place by the Trump administration, but some Republican lawmakers have expressed their concern.
"We've got a great economy but I do think that the uncertainty caused by a volatile tariff situation and this developing trade war could jeopardize that strength," said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).
Now China is firing back, imposing new tariffs on more than 5,000 U.S. imports like soybeans, beef and pork.
