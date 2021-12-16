Christmas tree in Civic Plaza honors New Mexico children lost to abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the last six years, a local nonprofit has set up a very special Christmas tree in Civic Plaza. It is called the Angel Tree, and each ornament holds a picture and name of a child lost to abuse or neglect in New Mexico.

The nonprofit, Guardians of the Children, is a group of bikers that support those who are struggling through abuse and neglect cases in court – and they honor those who passed away before they received justice.