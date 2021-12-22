Christmas village grows at Grants Public Library

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 22, 2021 08:26 PM
Created: December 22, 2021 03:58 PM
GRANTS, N.M. — There's a new Christmas attraction on display for the public in Grants.
Jim Coats and Larry Marsing spent nearly three weeks setting up The Humble Mountain and the Kind Village display inside the Grants Public Library.
"We have just so much space and we're such a perfect location," said Nadine Jiron, the director of the library.
Even though it's the first year for the display at the library, the man behind it has been doing it for decades and now Marsing is doing it in memory of his wife.
"If she was here – her name's Donna – she's the one that kinda got all this started with him and he just played along with her," Coats said. "She passed away three years ago and he does it every year for her."
Marsing and company put the display together – the way Donna had it.
"Being a grandpa, like I am, knowing that this is out there for our kids to play with and to enjoy, it just makes my heart just swell," Coats said. "I tell ya, it just swells, it does."
