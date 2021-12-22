Christmas village grows at Grants Public Library

"If she was here – her name's Donna – she's the one that kinda got all this started with him and he just played along with her," Coats said. "She passed away three years ago and he does it every year for her."

Marsing and company put the display together – the way Donna had it.

"Being a grandpa, like I am, knowing that this is out there for our kids to play with and to enjoy, it just makes my heart just swell," Coats said. "I tell ya, it just swells, it does."