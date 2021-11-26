Christmas wish comes early for miracle 12-year-old girl

"I think we forgot a special ingredient," he said.

Behind him was another employee in a cape, with several wrapped boxes and bags. It appeared Christmas had come early for Taylor.

"The clothes that I wanted oh my gosh!" Taylor said. She quickly caught on.

"Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, this is for the make a wish! Oh my gosh, how did you know about this?"

Taylor Bennett has been waiting for her wish day for a year-and-a-half. However, her battle with lupus has been going on since she was nine years old.

Lupus is an inflammatory disease caused by the immense system attacking its own tissues. In Taylor's case, it attacked her kidneys, blood and joints. She even had a stroke right before her 10th birthday and spent three months in the hospital.

"After her stroke they didn't she was even going to walk again," said her mom, Crystal, "so just being here like this is miracle enough."