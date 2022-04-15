Chuck Todd: 'I'll be surprised if the governor's race isn't close'

“The middle ground was you were in favor of DACA, which is basically giving some form of legal status to those that were brought here illegally or they were undocumented, but it was when they were children...and also be for tighter border security. That used to be the middle ground, whether center-right or center-left. The way the activists now on the sort of farther right and farther left, they're not accepting that sort of compromise anymore. And I think that makes it where (with) the independent voter, it's harder to appeal to that middle-ground person because you can't get out of your own primary if you're not careful. I still think there is such thing as a middle ground on immigration. I just don't know if the two parties will allow it.”

Early voting in primary elections for New Mexico begins May 10. Election Day is June 7.