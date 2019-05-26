Church offers shelter after reports of tornado near Clayton | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Church offers shelter after reports of tornado near Clayton

Christina Rodriguez
May 26, 2019 06:17 PM

CLAYTON, N.M. — The Clayton Assembly of God Church is opening its basement to anyone who needs shelter. There have been reports of a tornado touching ground near Clayton, New Mexico. 

Advertisement

There has been a tornado warning issued for Union County. 

The warning remains in effect for north central Union County until 6:15 p.m. 

Stay updated on the weather in your area: 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: May 26, 2019 06:17 PM
Created: May 26, 2019 05:46 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Motorcycle crash near Red River leaves 2 dead, 4 in critical condition
Motorcycle crash near Red River leaves 2 dead, 4 in critical condition
Firefighters rescue a dozen people from Rio Grande
Firefighters rescue a dozen people from Rio Grande
8 arrested at DWI checkpoint in NW Albuquerque
8 arrested at DWI checkpoint in NW Albuquerque
Fatal crash closes Coors at Hanover
Fatal crash closes Coors at Hanover
Missing 13-year-old found safe
Missing 13-year-old found safe
Advertisement




Motorcycle crash near Red River leaves 2 dead, 4 in critical condition
Motorcycle crash near Red River leaves 2 dead, 4 in critical condition
Church offers shelter after reports of tornado near Clayton
Church offers shelter after reports of tornado near Clayton
Indy 500 security plan helps ABQ officials prepare for Balloon Fiesta
Indy 500 security plan helps ABQ officials prepare for Balloon Fiesta
Firefighters rescue a dozen people from Rio Grande
Firefighters rescue a dozen people from Rio Grande
8 arrested at DWI checkpoint in NW Albuquerque
8 arrested at DWI checkpoint in NW Albuquerque