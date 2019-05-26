Church offers shelter after reports of tornado near Clayton
Christina Rodriguez
May 26, 2019 06:17 PM
CLAYTON, N.M. — The Clayton Assembly of God Church is opening its basement to anyone who needs shelter. There have been reports of a tornado touching ground near Clayton, New Mexico.
There has been a tornado warning issued for Union County.
The warning remains in effect for north central Union County until 6:15 p.m.
Tornado Warning for Union County, but Clayton out of the polygon. Clayton Lake State Park in it until 6:15 PM. @KOB4 #nmwx— Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) May 26, 2019
Updated: May 26, 2019 06:17 PM
Created: May 26, 2019 05:46 PM
