CIA officer to be 'embedded' at University of New Mexico | KOB 4
Advertisement

CIA officer to be 'embedded' at University of New Mexico

CIA officer to be 'embedded' at University of New Mexico

The Associated Press
June 17, 2019 08:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Central Intelligence Agency is setting up a presence at New Mexico's largest university.

Advertisement

The Albuquerque Journal reports an active-duty CIA intelligence officer will be embedded on the University of New Mexico's campus. Under an agreement with the school, the officer will carry a teaching or research load comparable to his faculty colleagues.

In addition, the officer will participate, if possible, in the academic life of the university just like other professors.

CIA spokeswoman Chelsea Robinson says the officer will teach at the school beginning this fall as part of the agency's Visiting Intelligence Officers Program.

According to copies of two Memoranda of Understanding agreements between the university and the CIA, University of New Mexico president Garnett Stokes recently decided to keep the school involved in a CIA recruiting program.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: June 17, 2019 08:47 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man killed by Uber driver had alcohol, drugs in his system
Man killed by Uber driver had alcohol, drugs in his system
Car crashes into house in SE Albuquerque
Car crashes into house in SE Albuquerque
Best high schools in NM ranked
Best high schools in NM ranked
Penguin dies before new exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo
Penguin dies before new exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo
3 law enforcement officers injured in shooting in Las Cruces
3 law enforcement officers injured in shooting in Las Cruces
Advertisement




Man killed by Uber driver had alcohol, drugs in his system
Man killed by Uber driver had alcohol, drugs in his system
NM ranks 50th in child well-being
NM ranks 50th in child well-being
3 law enforcement officers injured in shooting in Las Cruces
3 law enforcement officers injured in shooting in Las Cruces
ABQ City Council to vote on incentive package for NBCUniversal
ABQ City Council to vote on incentive package for NBCUniversal
Car crashes into house in SE Albuquerque
Car crashes into house in SE Albuquerque