Cibola High School robotics team to take part in world competition

"It's exciting especially for the experience because you get to interact with all kinds of people from all around the world," said Daniel Miessner, who will be competing at the event.

Acquesta said there will be more than 500 high school teams from all around the world at the event.

Friendly competition is one thing, but Acquesta said building robots will help his students build careers in STEM related fields.

"The skills that they get here will benefit them, whether it's at the university level or future jobs," Acquesta said.

Miessner said the competition will also give him a chance to scope out the competition that he may soon face after college.

"These are the people who will run the world," he said.