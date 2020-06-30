Cicada killer wasps, not murder hornets, spotted in NM

The sting of a cicada killer is the most mild of all the wasp stings, according to Schaller.

"They'd rather flee than confront anybody, only the males will buzz around you," he said. "They're much smaller than the females so if you ever come across a cicada killer that seems aggressive, it's just a male, and he doesn't have a stinger.

Another wasp commonly seen in New Mexico, according to Schaller, is the digger wasp.

"They're in a different family of wasps than cicada killers, but they are very similar," he said. "They are solitary wasps. Females, instead of hunting cicada, will hunt beetles."