Cirque du Soleil performs 'Corteo' at Santa Ana Star Center

Corteo follows the story of a clown who watches his own funeral taking place in a carnival-like atmosphere, performers like Johan Juslin visit him, depicting different parts of his life.

Doing these tricks and stunts takes a lot of practice!

"Lots and lots of different stuff, different acrobatic disciplines a lot of high technique and what a human body can do," said Juslin.

Juslin says he's been with Cirque du Soliel for 17 years and traveling the United States has been a great experience.

"For me it's been very interesting, I come from Finland so it's a small country. Seeing this big country going from state to state, city to city," said Juslin.

The cast and crew even got to take in some sights in Albuquerque.

"We had a few days off and of course Breaking Bad was filmed here so we went to see the Breaking Bad houses and everything, so that was pretty cool," said Juslin.

The show continues this weekend through Sunday.