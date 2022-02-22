Cirque Du Soleil set for early March return to Rio Rancho

For Delous, this has been a lifelong dream – to be in the circus.

"I'm very happy to explore my character on this show because it's so versatile and I get to be on a lot of different equipment," Delous said. "I feel like I'm doing many shows in one."

Delous is one of 100 people that put the show together – 50 artists and 50 technicians from 25 different countries.

"It gives us so much energy and happiness to share what we do – to share a passion, the skills and the music of the show," Delous exuded. "All of that is going to come together when we're in front of audiences soon."

While we can show you clips ad nauseam, Delous says the ultimate experience comes from seeing the show live.

"You will just be amazed and in awe," Delous stated. "You'll forget all about your day for the length of the show and you'll just have an inspiring experience or a moving experience. You're just going to feel and that's what circus is all about."

Cirque du Soleil will be doing six, two-hour-long performances at the Rio Rancho Event Center, March 3-6. Tickets are available online.

