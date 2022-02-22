Cirque Du Soleil set for early March return to Rio Rancho

Joy Wang
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Bugs will be crawling into the metro area and taking over the Rio Rancho Events Center early next month.
The Cirque du Soleil OVO production is coming March 3-6 to the Rio Rancho Events Center. OVO, the Portuguese word for 'egg', will be giving six performances over four days in Rio Rancho.
"It's the story about a colony of bugs and a new traveling bug comes through and the story begins," said Svetlana Delous, an acrobatic performer in Cirque du Soleil. "The character that I play is the red spider and the secondary character that I am also is the cocoon."
The 'Cirque' will be bringing their color, their personality and their tricks, of course, back to Rio Rancho Events Center for the first time since April 2019.
"We're all just buzzing, waiting with energy to get on the road," Delous said. "We're here at headquarters and we've been running show runs, full rounds of costume and makeup..."
For Delous, this has been a lifelong dream – to be in the circus.
"I'm very happy to explore my character on this show because it's so versatile and I get to be on a lot of different equipment," Delous said. "I feel like I'm doing many shows in one."
Delous is one of 100 people that put the show together – 50 artists and 50 technicians from 25 different countries.
"It gives us so much energy and happiness to share what we do – to share a passion, the skills and the music of the show," Delous exuded. "All of that is going to come together when we're in front of audiences soon."
While we can show you clips ad nauseam, Delous says the ultimate experience comes from seeing the show live.
"You will just be amazed and in awe," Delous stated. "You'll forget all about your day for the length of the show and you'll just have an inspiring experience or a moving experience. You're just going to feel and that's what circus is all about."
Cirque du Soleil will be doing six, two-hour-long performances at the Rio Rancho Event Center, March 3-6. Tickets are available online.
