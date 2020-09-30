Citing public health order, ABQ Aquarium pauses reopening | KOB 4
Citing public health order, ABQ Aquarium pauses reopening

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 30, 2020 05:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The ABQ BioPark Aquarium will not reopen after all.

An official with the City of Albuquerque said aquariums are not allowed to reopen under the current public health order. 

"During the excitement of reopening indoor spaces and welcoming the public back to the BioPark, we unfortunately overlooked the fact that aquariums are not yet permitted to reopen per state health orders," said Dr. Shelle Sanchez, director of Cultural Services Department.

People who preordered tickets to the aquarium will be refunded, the city says.

The Penguin Chill exhibit and the reptile building at the zoo, as well as the BUGarium at the Botanic Gardens are still allowed to reopen.


