City addresses complaints about 'speeding' ART buses
City addresses complaints about 'speeding' ART buses

Joy Wang
Updated: February 07, 2020 06:47 PM
Created: February 07, 2020 05:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Many people have complained, alleging the Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses are speeding.

KOB 4 used a radar gun to clock the speeds of numerous buses. None of them were recorded going above the speed limit on Friday.

However, several cars in the vicinity were speeding.

Officials with the City of Albuquerque said its 311 line has received complaints from people claiming ART bus drivers were going too fast.

KOB 4 was told ART bus drivers were told to slow down, and drive below the speed limit.

Now, a supervisor is responsible for checking on drivers in real time. If the supervisor notices a bus going too fast, the driver is notified.


