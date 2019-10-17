City asks voters to approve homeless shelter bond | KOB 4
City asks voters to approve homeless shelter bond

Brittany Costello
October 17, 2019 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The City of Albuquerque wants voters to approve $14 million to build a 24/7 emergency housing center.

Renderings show the facility would have housing areas for men, women and families—along with a kitchen, dining area and a clinic.

“We're meeting with key stakeholders in our community to get input into that design,” said Lisa Huval, deputy director for housing and homelessness for the City of Albuquerque.

Huval said the new 300-bed shelter would provide services for people to transition into permanent housing.

Huval believes the city needs a centrally located shelter. The current Westside Emergency Shelter is 20 miles from downtown, and is no longer sustainable.

“We have to bus folks out there and back every day it costs about a million dollars a year just to provide transportation out there,” Huval said.

The city has secured nearly a $1 million state funding. It will ask for voters to approve another $14 million in general obligation bonds in November.

Huval said the proposal would not increase voter taxes.

If the city gets the fund, construction would start in 2021.

Brittany Costello


Updated: October 17, 2019 06:44 PM
Created: October 17, 2019 06:41 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

