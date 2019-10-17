City asks voters to approve homeless shelter bond

Huval said the new 300-bed shelter would provide services for people to transition into permanent housing.

Huval believes the city needs a centrally located shelter. The current Westside Emergency Shelter is 20 miles from downtown, and is no longer sustainable.

“We have to bus folks out there and back every day it costs about a million dollars a year just to provide transportation out there,” Huval said.

The city has secured nearly a $1 million state funding. It will ask for voters to approve another $14 million in general obligation bonds in November.

Huval said the proposal would not increase voter taxes.

If the city gets the fund, construction would start in 2021.