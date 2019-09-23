City cleans up homeless camps in preparation for Balloon Fiesta
Ryan Laughlin
September 23, 2019 06:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Department of Solid Waste cleaned six homeless camps Monday in preparation for the Balloon Fiesta next month.
Department officials said they are focusing on several areas ahead of Balloon Fiesta including areas on I-25 and Tramway down to the Big I.
They also said they have been working for weeks to keep the area near Balloon Fiesta Park clean.
Downtown and Old Town are also areas of focus.
People can volunteer to assist the city too. Company’s Comin’ is a volunteer cleanup program that has seen dwindling participation in recent years.
City officials are looking for volunteers to help clean the area by the Balloon Museum Saturday morning.
The Department of Solid Waste could not provide KOB 4 with the number of homeless camps that were scheduled for cleanup.
A spokesperson said it is the city’s goal to respond to reports of homeless camps within 24 to 48 hours.
The KOB 4 team checked out one of those camps Sunday near Lomas and I-40 on the fringes of Los Altos Park after seeing a plume of smoke from the highway.
Albuquerque firefighters were on the scene and said they respond to calls like these all the time.
A city spokesperson said that camp was cleaned up within the proper time frame.
