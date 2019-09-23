City cleans up homeless camps in preparation for Balloon Fiesta | KOB 4
Advertisement

City cleans up homeless camps in preparation for Balloon Fiesta

Ryan Laughlin
September 23, 2019 06:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Department of Solid Waste cleaned six homeless camps Monday in preparation for the Balloon Fiesta next month.

Advertisement

Department officials said they are focusing on several areas ahead of Balloon Fiesta including areas on I-25 and Tramway down to the Big I.

They also said they have been working for weeks to keep the area near Balloon Fiesta Park clean.

Downtown and Old Town are also areas of focus.

People can volunteer to assist the city too. Company’s Comin’ is a volunteer cleanup program that has seen dwindling participation in recent years.

City officials are looking for volunteers to help clean the area by the Balloon Museum Saturday morning.

The Department of Solid Waste could not provide KOB 4 with the number of homeless camps that were scheduled for cleanup.

A spokesperson said it is the city’s goal to respond to reports of homeless camps within 24 to 48 hours.

The KOB 4 team checked out one of those camps Sunday near Lomas and I-40 on the fringes of Los Altos Park after seeing a plume of smoke from the highway.

Albuquerque firefighters were on the scene and said they respond to calls like these all the time.

A city spokesperson said that camp was cleaned up within the proper time frame.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Created: September 23, 2019 06:11 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Judge sets bail for woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in car to die
Judge sets bail for woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in car to die
Police: Man died from cardiac arrest
Police: Man died from cardiac arrest
16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom
16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Advertisement



Woman's cat paralyzed after being shot with pellet gun
Woman's cat paralyzed after being shot with pellet gun
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
City cleans up homeless camps in preparation for Balloon Fiesta
City cleans up homeless camps in preparation for Balloon Fiesta
Marine's legacy honored on Congressional floor
Marine's legacy honored on Congressional floor
Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge after allegedly operating e-scooter while intoxicated
Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge after allegedly operating e-scooter while intoxicated