City clears homeless camp in NE Albuquerque

"They really cleaned it all up," said Gary Wilson, Anderson Awnings & Canvas. "So, it really looks good now. I came back this afternoon and saw it was all gone."

But, there's a chance that the city crew's job isn't done.

KOB 4 crews watched the same group of people just move their carts, bikes and other stuff one block down the street.

They essentially set up a new homeless camp hours after the first one was torn down. A cycle the Metro has seen plenty of times before.

City Councilor Diane Gibson said she's aware of what’s happening in her district and has contacted the city's Family and Community Services and police.

Gibson says there's no quick fix and bottom line, these folks need to be in a shelter. She hopes the appropriate services in the Metro will help them.