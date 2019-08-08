City clears homeless camp in NE Albuquerque
Megan Abundis
August 08, 2019 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A neighborhood in northeast Albuquerque witnessed a new homeless camp pop up this week.
In just four days, neighbors said dozens of people with shopping carts filled an area in front of homes and businesses – but the city took some pretty quick action.
Thursday afternoon neighbors reported a homeless camp near Prospect Avenue and Graceland Drive, filled with mattresses, shopping carts, furniture, clothes and a lot of trash.
"They really cleaned it all up," said Gary Wilson, Anderson Awnings & Canvas. "So, it really looks good now. I came back this afternoon and saw it was all gone."
But, there's a chance that the city crew's job isn't done.
KOB 4 crews watched the same group of people just move their carts, bikes and other stuff one block down the street.
They essentially set up a new homeless camp hours after the first one was torn down. A cycle the Metro has seen plenty of times before.
City Councilor Diane Gibson said she's aware of what’s happening in her district and has contacted the city's Family and Community Services and police.
Gibson says there's no quick fix and bottom line, these folks need to be in a shelter. She hopes the appropriate services in the Metro will help them.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Updated: August 08, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: August 08, 2019 09:32 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved