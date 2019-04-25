City considers billing insurance companies for firefighter accident response | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City considers billing insurance companies for firefighter accident response

Hawker Vanguard
April 25, 2019 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque says they're paying Albuquerque Fire Rescue tons of overtime, and they are trying to reduce that overhead cost. 

Advertisement

Mayor Tim Keller's administration wants to cash in on the crashes that AFR responds to.

There is a plan to generate $1 million in revenue by sending insurance companies a bill when AFR responds to a crash. The money raised would go towards hiring four additional firefighters for each shift, to reduce overtime costs. 

KOB 4 reached out to AFR about this method of raising money – they did not have a comment. 

Credits

Hawker Vanguard


Updated: April 25, 2019 06:17 PM
Created: April 25, 2019 04:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
Authorities arrest teenager accused of killing mail carrier
Authorities arrest teenager accused of killing mail carrier
Suspect taken into custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Suspect taken into custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Damaged water line closes stretch of Alameda Boulevard
Damaged water line closes stretch of Alameda Boulevard
Rio Rancho water outage expected Thursday night
Rio Rancho water outage expected Thursday night
Advertisement




Neighbor not surprised teen murder suspect was hiding out in neighborhood
Neighbor not surprised teen murder suspect was hiding out in neighborhood
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
UNM doctor: No proof of any connection between measles vaccine and autism
UNM doctor: No proof of any connection between measles vaccine and autism
Ring doorbell app catches thieves in action across Albuquerque
Ring doorbell app catches thieves in action across Albuquerque
New Mexico rivers could flood due to ample snowmelt
New Mexico rivers could flood due to ample snowmelt