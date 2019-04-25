City considers billing insurance companies for firefighter accident response
Hawker Vanguard
April 25, 2019 06:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque says they're paying Albuquerque Fire Rescue tons of overtime, and they are trying to reduce that overhead cost.
Mayor Tim Keller's administration wants to cash in on the crashes that AFR responds to.
There is a plan to generate $1 million in revenue by sending insurance companies a bill when AFR responds to a crash. The money raised would go towards hiring four additional firefighters for each shift, to reduce overtime costs.
KOB 4 reached out to AFR about this method of raising money – they did not have a comment.
Credits
Hawker Vanguard
Updated: April 25, 2019 06:17 PM
Created: April 25, 2019 04:31 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved